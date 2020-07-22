Vehicles damaged by gunfire in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating a ‘shots-fired’ call that resulted in a couple of vehicles being damaged.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of East Grand Avenue in reference to gunfire being heard in the area around 9:14 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21.
When officers arrived and began their investigation, they discovered that two vehicles had damage from the gunfire.
No one was injured.
The suspects left the area before police arrived.
Police said there is no description of the suspects at this time.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
