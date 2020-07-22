United Way of Paducah-McCracken Co. to hold digital Stuff the Bus event

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive will be digital this year.
According to the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, all 18 public and private schools in the area will benefit equally.
They said in 2019, more than 1,300 students received supplies to start the school year, but many more will need materials because of remote learning due the COVID-19 pandemic.
