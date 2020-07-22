TDH: More than 2,400 new coronavirus cases identified in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials in Tennessee are reporting 2,473 new coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths as of Wednesday.
The Tennessee Department has identified 84,417 cases, with 83,582 of them confirmed, and 888 deaths, with 855 of them confirmed.
More than 1.2 millions tests have been administered statewide and so far, nearly 50,000 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus.
TDH reports the average age of Tennessee’s coronavirus cases is 38, but the highest percentage of cases -- 24 percent -- is among people 21 to 30. White residents make up 42 percent of the state’s cases while African Americans account for 19 percent.
Of Tennessee’s deaths, 33 percent are people 81 and older. TDH reports three deaths were patients 10 years old or younger.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 277 new coronavirus cases and seven more deaths.
According to the health department, 17,255 coronavirus cases and 251 total deaths have been identified countywide.
Of the total cases, 69.6 percent have recovered from the virus. There are currently 5,002 active coronavirus cases. Currently, there are 7,514 people in quarantine.
A tweet from the City of Memphis said COVID-19 labs and community testing sites have reached capacity and are backed up in the Bluff City.
The tweet is asking people to only get tested if they are feeling sick or have been exposed to the virus.
Over the past few weeks, the county’s positivity rate has continued to skyrocket. Shelby County and the City of Memphis have both issued masks ordinances to help decrease communal transmission.
Mid-South hospitals are being severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitalizations in connection to the virus increase each day. Officials are now looking at the possibility of having to open the alternative care facility in Memphis to help more patients in need.
The chart below explains current capacity issues:
The health department is also investigating multiple COVID-19 outbreaks/clusters at several assisted care facilities in Memphis and Shelby County.
At least 19 clusters at facilities that were previously under investigation have been resolved. The health department says clusters are resolved once a facility goes 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 34,655 total cases and 374 deaths
- Crittenden -- 972 cases; 15 deaths; 844 recoveries
- Cross -- 121 cases; 1 death; 99 recoveries
- Lee -- 866 cases; 6 deaths; 812 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 475 cases; 7 deaths; 320 recoveries
- Phillips -- 217 cases; 6 deaths; 159 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 102 cases; 3 deaths; 70 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 964 cases; 3 deaths; 904 recoveries
Mississippi -- 47,071 total cases and 1,423 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 190 cases; 2 deaths
- Benton -- 84 cases
- Coahoma -- 465 cases; 7 deaths
- DeSoto -- 2,619 cases; 20 deaths
- Lafayette -- 633 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 407 cases; 5 deaths
- Panola -- 617 cases; 7 deaths
- Quitman -- 138 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 511 cases; 19 deaths
- Tippah -- 212 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 168 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 84,417 total cases and 888 deaths
- Crockett -- 115 cases; 3 deaths; 43 recoveries
- Dyer -- 383 cases; 5 deaths; 169 recoveries
- Fayette -- 495 cases; 8 deaths; 289 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 579 cases; 8 deaths; 345 recoveries
- Haywood -- 206 cases; 4 deaths; 85 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 268 cases; 5 deaths; 123 recoveries
- McNairy -- 178 cases; 1 death; 70 recoveries
- Tipton -- 840 cases; 8 deaths; 579 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.