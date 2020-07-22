Shooting reported inside the St. Louis Galleria; police search for gunman, sources say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two people were shot inside the St. Louis Galleria Wednesday afternoon, police sources told News 4.
Dozens of officers from multiple agencies across the St. Louis area responded to the scene, shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Police sources said officers are searching for the suspect, who is believed to have run from the mall. Video and images from the scene show officers from several jurisdictions searching the area. Many officers were seen with their guns drawn.
Richmond Heights police tweeted that they are investigating an “incident” at the mall, and that it will be closed until further notice. St. Louis County police later said they are lead agency, and investigating the shooting. They are asking for people to avoid the area.
