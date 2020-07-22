Sikeston man accused of attempted burglaries, assaulting deputy

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is in custody in connection to a string of attempted burglaries and allegedly assaulting a deputy.
Ulices Becerra, 47, was charged with burglary 1st, assault 3rd, attempted escape while under arrest, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Monday, July 20, deputies responded to a home on Dolly Street in Sikeston for a report of someone trying to steal items.
When the deputy found Becerra, they said he was carrying several items in a bag and bystanders were saying the items were stolen.
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, due to Becerra’s behavior, and for the deputy’s safety, Becerra was detained. During that time, he said Becerra started to resist and fight the deputy.
The deputy radioed for assistance and several officers and deputies responded. Both the deputy and Becerra had minor injuries.
During the investigation, deputies say they learned Becerra entered two homes where he took and staged other items to be taken. They said an elderly couple at one home was not able to keep Becerra from leaving.
Becerra also allegedly had multiple drug paraphernalia items on him.
He is currently in the Scott County Jail with a $75,000 cash or surety bond.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Minder Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol for their assistance.
