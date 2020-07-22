Scattered storms this afternoon.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are once again dealing with a warm humid air mass across the area. Clouds and scattered showers are beginning to develop during the afternoon hours. We could see a few strong storms this afternoon with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with the heat index running between 95 and 100 degrees.