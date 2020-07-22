Scattered storms this afternoon.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are once again dealing with a warm humid air mass across the area. Clouds and scattered showers are beginning to develop during the afternoon hours. We could see a few strong storms this afternoon with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with the heat index running between 95 and 100 degrees.
A front will sag south across the area tomorrow. This will allow more storms to develop across parts of the Heartland tomorrow afternoon. The greatest concentrations of showers and storms will be across the southern half of the Heartland tomorrow afternoon.
Lows tonight will be in the lower 70s. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.
The weekend looks dry for most areas and hot. As we head into next week it appears an active weather pattern may set up. We will see a series of upper air disturbances move across the area giving us a good chance for afternoon thunderstorms starting Tuesday through the end of next week.
