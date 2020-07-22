3rd COVID-19 related death in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - As of approximately 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, the Marshall County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases and one new death.
The case details can be found below.
- 51-year-old female
- 17-year-old female
- 18-year-old female
- 63-year-old female
All individuals are in isolation at home.
The county also reported it’s third COVID-19 related death on Wednesday.
To date, there have been 100 confirmed cases in the county.
Of the total 100 cases, 80 have fully recovered and been released from isolation.
There are 17 active cases at this time.
The health department will give another update on Thursday at 4 p.m.
