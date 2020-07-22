Partly Cloudy With A Chance Of Sprinkles

Isolated sprinkles or a shower are possible in southern Illinois and northern counties in Missouri this morning. Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions for the majority of our area will turn into mostly cloudy with scattered rain/storms by the afternoon. Storms will likely produce heavy rain which may lead to flooding and gusty winds. High temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feel like temps may be a bit cooler in the mid 90s.