Paducah police arrest 8 people during drug investigation; searching for 8 more

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah police have arrested eight people and are searching for eight more after a McCracken County grand jury handed down indictment warrants.
Several months ago, the Paducah Drug Unit began a series of investigation, purchasing oxycodone, fentanyl, ecstasy and methamphetamine.
During the investigation they also charged individuals for possessing marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin.
The cases were presented to a grand jury on July 9.
Those arrested:
- Adam Timothy Kennedy, 41, of Bradley Street. He was arrested on an indictment warrant charging him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified)
- Savanah J. Adams-Luna, 27, of Ledbetter. She was arrested on an indictment warrant charging her with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
- Pamela S. Blair, 59, of Monroe Street. She was arrested on an indictment warrant charging her with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
- Jay Carlton Clark, 59, of Brighton Cove. He was arrested on indictment warrants charging him with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
- Tommy Joe Amis, 53, of Crosswinds Drive. He was arrested on an indictment warrant charging him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
- Matthew S. Wray, 26, of Rutter Street. He was arrested on an indictment warrant charging him with second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and trafficking in marijuana • Christopher Watkins, 42, of North 12th Street, on an indictment warrant charging him with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia 2
- Paris LaRoyce Thomas, 30, of South 22nd Street. He was arrested on an indictment warrant charging him with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) and driving with a suspended or revoked operator’s license
Police are searching for:
- Timothy Allen Purdue, 50, of Monroe Street. He is charged in an indictment warrant with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
- Jason Lee Dowell, 42, of Said Road. He is charged in an indictment warrant with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
- Julie Dawn Jacobs, 35, of South 4th Street. She is charged in an indictment warrant with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
- Julie D. Bustamante, 38, of Nashville, TN. She is charged in an indictment warrant with second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
- Lee Michael McTaggart, 45, of Lansing Avenue. He is charged in indictment warrants with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
- Louia Joseph Smith, 43, of Reed Street. She is charged in an indictment warrant with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
- Sarah M. Jones, 52, of West Paducah. She is charged in an indictment warrant with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
- Forrest Edward Jones, 29, of Oakcrest Drive. He is charged in indictment warrants with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of those still being sought, or about any illegal drug trafficking, is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.