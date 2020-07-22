Paducah man arrested on drug, firearm, evading police charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a McCracken County fugitive on several outstanding warrants along with gun and drug offenses.
On July 22, detectives were conducting a night surveillance at an apartment building located at 600 Broadway in Paducah.
Detectives had received information that 31 year-old Chaz Caneer was at the apartment building.
Caneer was wanted on several outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants in Ballard and McCracken Counties.
At around 8:16 p.m. detectives saw Caneer leave the apartment building and enter a car in the parking lot.
When detectives moved in to arrest Caneer, he fled on foot.
Caneer was taken into custody after a short foot chase/struggle.
During a search of Caneer detectives found marijuana and money believed to proceeds of illegal drug sales.
During a search of the car, detectives found an AR-15 .223 caliber rifle, a small quantity of Methamphetamine, a digital scale and syringes.
Caneer is a felon and cannot lawfully possess a firearm.
Caneer was on felony parole at the time of his arrest.
