OVC announces changes to fall schedules of Olympic sports

(KFVS) - The Ohio Valley Conference reiterated its intention for the Conference to move forward with fall sports.
The OVC Board of Presidents agreed to postpone the start of the competition in fall Olympic sports until September 17 and to hold conference-only competition in women’s soccer and volleyball.
This decision does not include football at this time due to existing contractual matters.
This means men’s and women’s cross country and non-championship segments for men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis will also be delayed until September 17, as well as the non-traditional competition seasons for baseball and softball.
According to the OVC, the delay will provide each campus additional time to prepare for the seasons under new health guidelines, to stagger the start of seasons and for institutions to experience the impact of having the student body return to campus.
Competitive schedules for winter and spring sports are expected to remain unchanged.
When the teams return to campus, they will train and practice under the approved safety protocols established in partnership with the NCAA’s Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines, each institution and local public health experts.
