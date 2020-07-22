6 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more recovered in Southern Seven region

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 6 new COVID-19 cases on July 22.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Alexander County: One female 20s
- Hardin County: One male 80s
- Johnson County: One female 10s, one female 30s
- Massac County: One female 10s, one male 20s
Three more people have recovered from the virus.
To date, 266 individuals from the Southern Seven region have recovered since the start of the pandemic.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 442 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
There have been 18 deaths reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.