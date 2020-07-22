6 more COVID-19 cases in Williamson Co.

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of six new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin- Williamson County region within the past 24 hours. (Source: Stock image/ Pexels)
By Jessica Ladd | July 22, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 3:15 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of six new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin- Williamson County region within the past 24 hours.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:

Williamson

Females: One in their 20s and one in their 50s

Males: One in their 20s, two in their 50s and one in their 70s.

To date, there have been a total of 221 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 81 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of the positive cases, 150 have recovered in Williamson County and 45 have recovered in Franklin County.

