More catalytic converter thefts reported

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Like the temperatures, catalytic converter thefts in Jonesboro show no signs of cooling off.
Within the last five days, police have received three reports of the pricy auto parts being stolen.
On July 17, an employee for Fastenal, 5911 E. Highland, said sometime the night before a thief stole a catalytic converter, valued at $500, from a company van.
The employee stated when he started the truck’s engine it “sounded different.”
When he looked under the vehicle, he saw that the part was missing.
Three days later, on July 20, an employee with U-Haul, 1700 Red Wolf, reported someone had stolen a catalytic converter valued at $800 from one of its trucks.
The following day, police were called to St. Bernards, 515 E. Matthews, where the operations manager reported a catalytic converter valued at $200 was stolen from one of its vans.
These are just the latest in a string of thefts this year. In June, surveillance video captured a man suspected of stealing catalytic converters from Gamble Home Furnishings, 4502 Access Rd.
According to the incident report, the suspect was described as a as a white non-Hispanic male in his 40s or 50s, standing 5′6″ and weighing approximately 160 pounds with short, straight brown hair and a goatee.
Jonesboro police have not released any other details nor the video.
