KSP hosting cruiser fundraiser for Special Olympics Kentucky

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is hosting a “Cover the Cruiser” fundraising event in order to raise money for the Special Olympics Kentucky (SOKY).
KSP posts across the state will park patrol cruisers at various locations for the public to cover the vehicles with custom SOKY stickers.
The stickers are being sold at the designated locations for a minimum donation of $1.
KSP says the donations will go directly to SOKY.
The only Cover the Cruiser event to be held in the Heartland will be at the Casey’s General Store on Paris Rd. in Mayfield on Thursday, July 30.
A list of other Cover the locations and dates can be found here.
This fundraising event was planned when the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run was canceled due to COVID-19.
“Our agency has had a long-standing partnership with Special Olympics Kentucky,” said KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer. “Even though we could not participate in the Torch Run or the annual summer games, we are excited to help raise funds for this worthwhile cause in a very unique way.”
For more information about the Special Olympics Kentucky and the Cover the Cruiser campaign, click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.