Insurances helping with costs with COVID-19 testing

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - As COVID-19 continues to spread rampant across the country, insurance companies are stepping up to help out individuals when it comes to being tested.
We spoke with Wills Insurance’s Kyla Naeter who said there are several companies, along with medicare, that are covering the COVID testing, cost sharing, co-pays and the services that go along with it.
Naeter said the insurance companies they work with are just trying to help do what they can to help lift some of the burden off of individuals dealing with this virus.
“It is so nice to see the companies that we represent giving back to the clients,” Naeter said. “They are good companies already but for them to give our clients a financial break or their clients in general a financial break and help cover the burden of the testing and hospitalizations is great to see.”
Naeter also stated that if anyone is, or has lost their job due to the COVID crisis, there is a special enrollment period for COVID-19 right now to help set them up on a policy for future medical expenses.
"In general, anybody that loses their health coverage has a 60-day window to get new health insurance," Naeter said. "They have a 60-day window underneath their health policy. That helps people, for those losing their jobs and are worried about possible future exposures and claims with that."
For more information about what your provider covers, contact your local health insurance company.
