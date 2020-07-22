Heath Dept.: 6th COVID-19 case connected to Bonne Terre prison outbreak

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Iron County Health Department reported a sixth individual has tested positive for COVID-19 in the county and said the new case is related to the virus outbreak at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre.
The patient is at home in isolation.
The health department said there are not public exposures to report in connection with the new case.
Health officials are in the process of contacting all close contacts.
The St. Francois County Health Center first reported a COVID-19 outbreak at ERDCC on June 19.
Facility-wide sentinel testing was conducted.
On June 25, St. Francois health officials reported an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Farmington Correctional Center (FCC) in Farmington, Mo.
Approximately 38 individuals tested positive for the virus at the prison.
According to the St. Francois County Health Center, 122 COVID-19 cases in the county are associated with Department of Corrections outbreaks.
