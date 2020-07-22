Gov. Parson to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22.
Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn, Missouri Department of Mental Health Director Mark Stringer and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams will join Gov. Parson during the briefing.
According to DHSS, Missouri broke its own record for the highest single-day increase for new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
The health department reported 1,138 new virus cases, which broke a record set on Saturday.
Currently, 34,762 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri, including 1,143 deaths.
