Gov. Parson to discuss violent crime during Cape Girardeau visit

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to make a stop in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, July 23.
Gov. Parson will be meeting with Cape Girardeau leaders and law enforcement at 12: 25 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the police department to discuss violent crime.
Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten will join Parson at the meeting.
The governor will also be making stops in Columbia and St. Louis on Thursday to hold the same discussions.
The visits are part of Parson’s statewide tour on addressing violent crime in Missouri and the upcoming special session, which begins Monday, July 27.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.