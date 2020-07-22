Gov. Holcomb: Mask mandate starts Monday in Indiana

INDIANA (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb gave a coronavirus update Wednesday.
He started by saying he will sign an executive order requiring Hoosiers to wear face coverings in most public settings, beginning Monday.
“As we continue to monitor the data, we’ve seen a concerning change in some of our key health indicators,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Hoosiers have worked hard to help re-open our state, and we want to remain open. By masking up, we can and will save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
A mask or other face covering may be factory-made, sewn by hand, or improvised from household items such as scarfs, bandanas and t-shirts. The mouth and nose should be covered.
The executive order will require face coverings for anyone 8 years old or older in the following places:
- Public indoor spaces and commercial entities
- While using public transportation or other vehicle services such as a taxi or ride share
- Outdoor public spaces when it’s not possible to socially distance from people not in the same household
Additionally, face coverings will be required in schools for students in the third grade and above, faculty, staff, volunteers and anyone else in schools. Mask are also required for co-curricular and extra-curricular activities with exceptions for strenuous physical activity.
The order will have exceptions for medical purposes, disabilities, exercising, and eating and drinking.
The state will approach enforcement of the face covering requirement with an emphasis on education. The executive order states a penalty can be levied under the authority of state law. Local governments may impose more restrictive guidelines.
The Indiana State Department of Health’s coronavirus map shows 58,673 total confirmed positive cases and 2,666 deaths.
That’s up from Tuesday’s 57,916 total confirmed positive cases and 2,652 deaths.
Health officials in Dubois County report 23 new cases and two additional deaths.
The website globalpandemics.org shows the new cases, per capita, over the last seven days in each county. The website shows what the number would be if each county had 100,000 people.
In Indiana, it ranks Dubois County as the number one hot spot, and Vanderburgh County as number two.
The state health department map also shows 45 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 23 new cases in Warrick County, 13 new cases in Posey County, eight new cases in Gibson County, and two new cases in Spencer County.
In Perry County, there is a new free COVID-19 testing site at 601 16th Street.
Officials say the hours are Wednesday through Saturday 9 a.m. To 6 p.m.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 1,236 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 469 cases, 7 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 381 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 161 cases, 12 deaths
- Posey Co. - 128 cases
- Gibson Co. - 170 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 95 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 21 cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.