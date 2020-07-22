Gov. DeWine orders statewide mask mandate for state of Ohio; applies to individuals who are 10 years and older

DeWine delivers rare evening address on state of COVID-19 pandemic in Ohio
By Chris Anderson | July 22, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 3:13 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statewide mask order for Ohio residents who venture out publicly to help slow the transmission of the coronavirus.

The order was issued by Gov. DeWine during Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing from Columbus.

The mask mandate. which applies to all individuals who are 10 years old or older, takes effect across all of Ohio’s 88 counties on Thursday at 6 p.m.

There are exclusions for the statewide mask order:

  • Those with a medical condition or disability or those community with someone with a disability
  • Those who are actively exercising or playing sports
  • Those who are officiants at religious services
  • Those who are actively involved in public safety
  • Those who are actively eating or drinking

Preliminary data, according to Gov. DeWine, shows that the rate of increase of COVID-19 infections in the counties classified under “Red Alert Level 3″ has slowed, but not yet plateaued.

The governor says it is believed that masks have been a contributing factor slowing the spread.

“It looks like that wearing a mask is starting to have some effect,” Gov. DeWine said.

Before the statewide issue was ordered, approximately 60% of Ohio was under a mask mandate. The governor said it makes sense to apply the use of mask across the state.

