Gov. DeWine orders statewide mask mandate for state of Ohio; applies to individuals who are 10 years and older

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statewide mask order for Ohio residents who venture out publicly to help slow the transmission of the coronavirus.
The order was issued by Gov. DeWine during Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing from Columbus.
The mask mandate. which applies to all individuals who are 10 years old or older, takes effect across all of Ohio’s 88 counties on Thursday at 6 p.m.
There are exclusions for the statewide mask order:
- Those with a medical condition or disability or those community with someone with a disability
- Those who are actively exercising or playing sports
- Those who are officiants at religious services
- Those who are actively involved in public safety
- Those who are actively eating or drinking
Preliminary data, according to Gov. DeWine, shows that the rate of increase of COVID-19 infections in the counties classified under “Red Alert Level 3″ has slowed, but not yet plateaued.
The governor says it is believed that masks have been a contributing factor slowing the spread.
“It looks like that wearing a mask is starting to have some effect,” Gov. DeWine said.
Before the statewide issue was ordered, approximately 60% of Ohio was under a mask mandate. The governor said it makes sense to apply the use of mask across the state.
