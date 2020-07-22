Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

July 22, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT - Updated July 22 at 9:20 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give an update on Kentucky’s efforts in battling COVID-19 during a briefing at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22.

On Tuesday, Kentucky reported its second-highest one-day total of virus cases.

A total of 674 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

Of the new cases, Gov. Beshear said 23 were from children ages 5-years and younger.

According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health, 549,208 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in the state. Approximately 24,060 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kentucky, including 674 deaths and 6,927 recoveries.

