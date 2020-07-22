First Alert: More scattered showers, storms this afternoon

(KFVS) - Most of the Heartland will be partly cloudy and dry this morning, but isolated sprinkles or a shower are possible in southern Illinois and northern counties in Missouri.
Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon along with chances for scattered showers and storms.
Storms will likely produce gusty winds and heavy rain. which could lead to flash flooding.
High temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feel like temps may be a bit cooler in the mid 90s.
Scattered rain and storm chances stick around every day this week.
Temperatures will slightly increase over the weekend.
