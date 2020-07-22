Endangered missing person advisory activated for St. Clair County woman, baby

Aymee and Vivien Lewis (Source: LEAP)
By Ashley Smith | July 22, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 8:32 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Aymee and Vivien Lewis.

Aymee Lewis is a 32 year old Asian female.

She is 5 feet 2 inches and weighs 135 pounds.

Aymee has brown hair and wearing a maroon tank top and paisley shorts.

Vivien Lewis is an 11 month old white female.

She is 21 inches and weighs 25 pounds.

Vivien has light brown hair and wearing a white onesie with ducks on it.

They were last seen at 4353 Thunderbolt Dr., Scott Air Force Base at 2:25 p.m. on July 22.

Aymee was driving a black 2017 Ford Edge SUV with Illinois License plate, 3DW7469.

black 2017 Ford Edge SUV
black 2017 Ford Edge SUV (Source: ISP)

Aymee has a condition that places them both in danger.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Aymee and Vivien Lewis should contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at: 618-975-8022. Or contact 911

