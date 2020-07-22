Endangered missing person advisory activated for St. Clair County woman, baby

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Aymee and Vivien Lewis.
Aymee Lewis is a 32 year old Asian female.
She is 5 feet 2 inches and weighs 135 pounds.
Aymee has brown hair and wearing a maroon tank top and paisley shorts.
Vivien Lewis is an 11 month old white female.
She is 21 inches and weighs 25 pounds.
Vivien has light brown hair and wearing a white onesie with ducks on it.
They were last seen at 4353 Thunderbolt Dr., Scott Air Force Base at 2:25 p.m. on July 22.
Aymee was driving a black 2017 Ford Edge SUV with Illinois License plate, 3DW7469.
Aymee has a condition that places them both in danger.
Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Aymee and Vivien Lewis should contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at: 618-975-8022. Or contact 911
