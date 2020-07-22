Egyptian Health Department reports 8 more COVID-19

By Jessica Ladd | July 22, 2020

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on Wednesday, July 22, of eight Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • One female, in her 40s
  • One female, in her 60s
  • One male, in his 60s

Gallatin County

  • One female, in her teens
  • One female, in her 40s
  • One male, in his 30s
  • One male, in his 80s

White County

  • One female, in her 60s

All of the individuals are in isolation.

To date, Saline County has had a total of 63 lab confirmed positives.

White County has had a total of 35 lab-confirmed positives.

Gallatin County has had a total of 27 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

