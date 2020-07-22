Egyptian Health Department reports 8 more COVID-19

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on Wednesday, July 22, of eight Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- One female, in her 40s
- One female, in her 60s
- One male, in his 60s
Gallatin County
- One female, in her teens
- One female, in her 40s
- One male, in his 30s
- One male, in his 80s
White County
- One female, in her 60s
All of the individuals are in isolation.
To date, Saline County has had a total of 63 lab confirmed positives.
White County has had a total of 35 lab-confirmed positives.
Gallatin County has had a total of 27 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.