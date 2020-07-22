Another store vacates tornado-damaged mall

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Months after a tornado ripped through the Mall at Turtle Creek, a shoe store has packed up and walked away.
Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Wednesday that Shoe Show has reopened at the Highland Square Shopping Center, 2108 S. Caraway.
The store is located in the former Casual Male location between Cato Fashions and Sally’s Beauty Supply.
Haag Brown hinted in its news release that other mall tenants would be opening around town soon.
On March 28, an EF-3 tornado tore through the heart of the Mall at Turtle Creek, 3000 E. Highland, forcing stores to close and workers to seek new jobs.
Since then, according to Joshua Brown, several mall tenants have reached out to his company seeking new locations to set up shop.
The Buckle is another one of the stores to relocate.
