What you need to know July 21

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, July 21.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning in portions of southern Illinois. The storms should not be severe.
Today will be sunny and warm with afternoon highs in the low 90s. Feel-like temps will be in the upper 90s to low 100s.
As the Heartland heats up, so do the chances for pop-up storms.
Some afternoon storms could be severe with strong winds, small hail and very heavy downpours.
The chances for storms moves out by early evening.
Scattered rain and storms are possible every day this week. Highs will be in low 90s.
Temperatures will slightly heat up to the middle 90s by the weekend with lower rain chances.
- St. Louis Prosecutor Kim Gardner has charged both Mark and Patricia McCloskey with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion on June 28.
- The Cape Girardeau County Major Case Squad has been activated in response to a homicide investigation in Cape Girardeau.
- Briggs & Stratton Corp., billed as the world’s largest manufacturer of small gas engines, has filed for bankruptcy protection citing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- The White House is reviving its public coronavirus task force briefings, and President Trump said he will lead today’s briefing.
- In an effort to slow the number of COVID-19 cases, Governor Andy Beshear announced new guidelines on travel and group gatherings in Kentucky.
- Canceled Heartland events, due to the pandemic, is impacting fundraising efforts for non-profit organizations.
- A judge is ordering a Cairo nursing home to stop moving residents out as the home prepares to shut its doors.
- Jackson County, Ill. reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which is the most recorded in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
- Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has announced new travel bans which will prevent people in the U.S. from traveling to the Caribbean country.
- Actor Keanu Reeves is now venturing into a new artistic world: comic books.
- A dog named Cleo who disappeared from her home in Kansas earlier this month turned up a few days later at her old home in Missouri, about 50 miles away.
