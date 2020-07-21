Tres Hombres in Carbondale to close after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - According to a post on their Facebook Page, Tres Hombres Mexican Restaurant & Bar closed on July 21.
Management was informed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The restaurant ceased operations immediately following the call from the Jackson County Health Department.
The restaurant is severely understaffed and all the employees have been working around the clock with each other.
All employees will have to self isolate themselves for the 14 day period that is recommended by the CDC.
Tres Hombres is doing everything to keep their customers and employees safe during this time.
