TDH reports 2,190 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee COVID-19 cases have increased by 2,190 in the last 24 hours bringing the state’s total number of cases to 81,944.
Tennessee Department of Health says 81,122 cases of that total have been confirmed and 822 are reported as probable.
Statewide COVID-19 deaths also saw an increase with 24 additional deaths reported. The state’s total death toll is now at 871.
Over 47,800 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began in the Volunteer State in March.
Health officials have confirmed 211 new coronavirus cases in Shelby County.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, 16,978 COVID-19 cases and 244 deaths have been reported countywide.
Of the positive coronavirus cases, 68 percent have recovered from the virus. There are currently 5,193 active coronavirus cases and 7,424 people in quarantine in Shelby County.
A tweet from the City of Memphis said COVID-19 labs and community testing sites have reached capacity and are backed up in the Bluff City.
The tweet is asking people to only get tested if they are feeling sick or have been exposed to the virus.
Over the past few weeks, the county’s positivity rate has continued to skyrocket. Shelby County and the City of Memphis have both issued masks ordinances to help decrease communal transmission.
Mid-South hospitals are being severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitalizations in connection to the virus increase each day. Officials are now looking at the possibility of having to open the alternative care facility in Memphis to help more patients in need.
The chart below explains current capacity issues:
The health department is also investigating multiple COVID-19 outbreaks/clusters at several assisted care facilities in Memphis and Shelby County.
At least 19 clusters at facilities that were previously under investigation have been resolved. The health department says clusters are resolved once a facility goes 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 33,927 total cases and 363 deaths
- Crittenden -- 957 cases; 15 deaths; 825 recoveries
- Cross -- 117 cases; 1 death; 92 recoveries
- Lee -- 865 cases; 5 deaths; 786 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 450 cases; 6 deaths; 297 recoveries
- Phillips -- 214 cases; 6 deaths; 155 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 96 cases; 3 deaths; 69 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 960 cases; 3 deaths; 901 recoveries
Mississippi -- 45,524 total cases and 1,389 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 179 cases; 2 deaths
- Benton -- 80 cases
- Coahoma -- 443 cases; 7 deaths
- DeSoto -- 2,474 cases; 20 deaths
- Lafayette -- 613 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 392 cases; 4 deaths
- Panola -- 596 cases; 7 deaths
- Quitman -- 139 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 493 cases; 18 deaths
- Tippah -- 203 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 155 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 81,944 total cases and 871 deaths
- Crockett -- 113 cases; 3 deaths; 39 recoveries
- Dyer -- 383 cases; 5 deaths; 166 recoveries
- Fayette -- 495 cases; 7 deaths; 282 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 577 cases; 7 deaths; 327 recoveries
- Haywood -- 203 cases; 4 deaths; 81 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 267 cases; 5 deaths; 116 recoveries
- McNairy -- 178 cases; 1 death; 67 recoveries
- Tipton -- 835 cases; 8 deaths; 567 recoveries
