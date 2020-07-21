Scattered storms will be in the forecast through the end of the week.

Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are starting off with mostly sunny sky, but clouds and scattered storms will begin to develop later this afternoon, especially across our northern counties. It will be warm and humid with highs reaching the lower 90s in most areas with the heat index approaching 100.
Scattered storms will develop during the daytime heat this afternoon and evening. Most of these storms will weaken shortly after sunset. We could see a few storms produce gusty winds. Scattered showers and storms will develop once again tomorrow afternoon. This pattern of afternoon storms looks to continue through the end of the week.
Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 70s. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.
As we head into the weekend, we will see slightly drier and warmer conditions across the Heartland.