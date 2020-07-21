Scattered storms possible overnight

Some scattered storms expected overnight. Best chances will be in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. The threat of severe weather is low, but heavy downpours and lightning will be possible in the heavier storms. Lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 70s. Hot and humid again on Wednesday, with more scattered storms. Outside of the storms feels like numbers will approach 100 degrees. The weekend brings a slightly lower chance for storms, but even hotter temperatures.
