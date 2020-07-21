Number of replies to Census still down in southern Illinois

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2020 Census can have a bigger impact than you think.
Southern Seven Health Department has been hitting the ground running trying to have more people fill out the census.
Shawnna Rhine of Southern Seven Health said if people do not fill out the census, it will hurt the people of southern Illinois.
“A lot of the services that we take for granted are for our elderly, our children, including schools, daycares, senior programs, as well as many important programs that we rely on every day are underfunded or completely cut,” said Rhine.
Rhine said they could have used the money they did not receive from the 2020 census to prepare for times like these
If you are waiting for the census workers to come to your door, you may be in luck in a few weeks.
“The U.S. Census Bureau will be going out into certain states, including Illinois, beginning that door-to-door contact that they need with these folks and in our region that will begin August 11th,” said Rhine.
If you are still looking to fill out your 2020 census, Southern Seven’s Bobi Cavins said you should come out to their next event.
“It’s going to be on August 15th, and it is an ice cream social at the chocolate factory in Pulaski County and we’re going to have a local celebrity there, Mason Ramsey,” said Cavins.
Rhine said many people have not filled out their Census form due to the lack of WiFi.
“What we’re experiencing right now in a lot of the region is in the fact that some of the people in our region don’t have access to the internet,” said Rhine.
Rhine said filling out the Census will only take a few minutes out of your day.
“Well, the census is completely confidential,” she said. “There’s only about nine questions and it takes about 10 minutes to complete.”
