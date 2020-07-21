3 new COVID-19 cases in Williamson Co.

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases on July 21.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Williamson
Females: One teenager and one in their 20s
Males: One in their 20s
To date, there have been a total of 215 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 81 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
Of the positive cases, 150 have recovered in Williamson County and 45 have recovered in Franklin County.
