3 new COVID-19 cases in Williamson Co.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases on July 21. (Source: Ryan Sjoberg)
By Jessica Ladd | July 21, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 3:18 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases on July 21.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:

Williamson

Females: One teenager and one in their 20s

Males: One in their 20s

To date, there have been a total of 215 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 81 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of the positive cases, 150 have recovered in Williamson County and 45 have recovered in Franklin County.

