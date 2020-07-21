5 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Alexander County: One female 50s, one female 60s
- Union County: One male 40s, one male 50s, one male 60s
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 436 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
To date, 263 individuals from the Southern Seven region have recovered.
There have been 18 deaths reported by S7HD in the region.
