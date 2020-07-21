Man accused of sexually assaulting elderly Paducah woman

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Sheriff’s deputies say neighbors helped stop a man who was sexually assaulting an elderly woman.
Gary Pugh, 38, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of first-degree rape, first degree sexual abuse and second-degree assault. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a home on Oaks Road after neighbors called 911.
When deputies arrived, they said Pugh was trying to leave the home but was stopped by neighbors.
The victim, an 80-year-old woman, told officers she was sexually assaulted by Pugh.
She told them he came to her house to pray for her, but when he arrived, he locked the door behind him. She said he then forced her into the bathroom where he started hitting her in the face with his fist.
Deputies noted evidence of trauma to the victim’s face, including multiple injuries.
According to deputies, the victim told them Pugh kept repeating that he was going to kill her and slammed her head into the bathtub.
Pugh then allegedly started sexually assaulting the victim, but was interrupted by a neighbor who was checking on the victim after seeing a strange vehicle at her home.
Deputies say the neighbor started pounding on the door and Pugh left the home. He was then stopped by more neighbors until law enforcement arrived.
The victim was treated at an area hospital and later released.
According to the sheriff’s department, Pugh is a registered sex offender and has a history of violent charges, including rape, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and wanton endangerment.
He was last released from prison in August 2019.
