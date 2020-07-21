Madison Co., Mo. Health Dept. reports possible COVID-19 exposure at senior center

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Madison County Health Department reported a possible COVID-19 exposures at a senior center.
The health department said it was notified of the following locations with a known positive COVID-19 exposure:
- Monday, July 13 - Senior Center meals on wheels from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 15 - Senior Center thrift store from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, July 16 - Jam session at the Senior Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
If you were at the above locations during these time periods, you are asked to call the health department at 573-783-2747.
They ask that you monitor yourselves for symptoms such as:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher, or feeling feverish
- New or worsening cough
- Chills
- Muscle aches
- Runny nose
- Sore throat
- Change in taste or smell
- Headache
- Fatigue
- Wheezing
- Shortness of breath
- Diarrhea
If any symptoms do develop, they say you should contact your primary care physician and the Madison County Health Department. They ask that you isolate yourself in your home until after you talk to your doctor.
