Isolated Storms, Mild & Humid

Temperatures in the low to mid 70s this Tuesday morning, but it is very humid outside. Portions of southern Illinois may experience non-severe rain/storms this morning. Other areas may have light to patchy fog. We will see sun and heat up quickly into the afternoon with the low 90s for high temperatures. Feel like temps will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. This will help initiate scattered storms by the afternoon. Much like yesterday, we have a chance for a few isolated severe storms that may have strong winds, small hail, and very heavy downpours. These will be gone by the early evening.