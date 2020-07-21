Incident at special board meeting in Miner, Mo. under investigation

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - Miner Police are investigating an incident that happened at a special board meeting on Monday, night July 20.
According to Chief James Buckley, a victim was taken to a hospital for treatment after an incident in the lobby of the Police Department around 7:30 p.m.
The condition of the victim or what caused them to be transported to a hospital is not clear.
Chief Buckley said he could not comment on what happened in the lobby because the matter remains under investigation.
Once the investigation is complete, Buckley said more information will be released.
