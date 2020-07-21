Ill. health officials announce 955 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 955 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, July 21, including 23 additional deaths.
IDPH reported a total of 163,703 cases, including 7,324 deaths.
As of Monday night, 1,466 people in the state were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 320 patients were in the ICU and 142 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 2,308,854 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
