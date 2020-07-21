Hand sanitizer recalled due to possible undeclared methanol

Hand sanitizer recalled due to possible undeclared methanol
Hand sanitizer is being voluntarily recalled for the potential presence of undeclared methanol. (Source: FDA)
By Amber Ruch | July 21, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT - Updated July 21 at 11:13 AM

(KFVS) - LIQ-E S.A de C.V. is voluntarily recalling all lots and all bottle sizes of The OPTIMUS Instant Hand Sanitizer due to the potential presence of methanol that were shipped into the United States.

The products were made between April 27 and May 8.

According to the FDA, the hand sanitizer is distributed in a 55-gallon blue plastic drum and in 8.5 Fl. Oz. and 275-gallon clear plastic HDPE bottles or tank. All are labeled with a green and white label.

They include:

Product(s) NDCs Sizes
Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer 75416-002-01 8.5Fl Oz.
Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer 75416-001-04 55 Gal
Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer 75416-378-04 1 Gal
Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer 75416-004-01 275 Gal

55 gallon blue drum lot numbers:
L-1160 EXP 05/2022 L-2160 EXP 05/2022 L-3160 EXP 05/2022
L-1200 EXP 06/2022 L-2200 EXP 06/2022 L-3200 EXP 06/2022

Master cartons lot numbers:

L-1150 L-2150 L-3150 L-4150 L-5150 L-6150
L-1160 L-2160 L-3160 L-4160 L-5160 L-6160
L-1170 L-2170 L-3170 L-4170 L-5170 L-1180
L-3180 L-4180 L-6180 L-1190 L-2190 L-3190
L-4190 L-5190 L-6190 L-1200 L-2200 L-3200
L-4200 L-5200 L-6200 L-2180

LIQ-E S.A. de C.V. is arranging for return and refund, if it is the case, of all recalled products.

Those that have the recalled product should stop using/distributing it and return it to the place of purchase.

According to the FDA, substantial methanol exposure could result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma and permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

While anyone using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and people who might drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

Currently, LIQ-E S.A. de C.V. has not received any reports of injuries related to the recall.

For more information, you can contact the company at 5281 81316021 or ignacio.ortiz@liqesa.com.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.