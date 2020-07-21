Hand sanitizer recalled due to possible undeclared methanol

(KFVS) - LIQ-E S.A de C.V. is voluntarily recalling all lots and all bottle sizes of The OPTIMUS Instant Hand Sanitizer due to the potential presence of methanol that were shipped into the United States.
The products were made between April 27 and May 8.
According to the FDA, the hand sanitizer is distributed in a 55-gallon blue plastic drum and in 8.5 Fl. Oz. and 275-gallon clear plastic HDPE bottles or tank. All are labeled with a green and white label.
They include:
55 gallon blue drum lot numbers:
Master cartons lot numbers:
LIQ-E S.A. de C.V. is arranging for return and refund, if it is the case, of all recalled products.
Those that have the recalled product should stop using/distributing it and return it to the place of purchase.
According to the FDA, substantial methanol exposure could result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma and permanent damage to the nervous system or death.
While anyone using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and people who might drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.
Currently, LIQ-E S.A. de C.V. has not received any reports of injuries related to the recall.
For more information, you can contact the company at 5281 81316021 or ignacio.ortiz@liqesa.com.
