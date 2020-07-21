Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21.
During his briefing on Monday, Governor Beshear announced new guidelines on travel and group gatherings.
Kentuckians who have traveled to states reporting high numbers of COVID-19 are recommended to self-quarantine for 14-days.
A new order issued Monday pulled back on guidance covering social, non-commercial mass gatherings. Gathering of 50 or fewer people has been reduced back to 10 or fewer.
The order does not apply to weddings, restaurants, retail or other public venues.
Currently, 23,414 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kentucky, including 671 deaths and 6,876 recoveries.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.