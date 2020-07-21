First Alert: Hot, humid afternoon with pop-up storms possible

(KFVS) - Showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning in portions of southern Illinois. The storms should not be severe.
Today will be sunny and warm with afternoon highs in the low 90s. Feel-like temps will be in the upper 90s to low 100s.
As the Heartland heats up, so do the chances for pop-up storms.
Some afternoon storms could be severe with strong winds, small hail and very heavy downpours.
The chances for storms moves out by early evening.
Scattered rain and storms are possible every day this week. Highs will be in low 90s.
Temperatures will slightly heat up to the middle 90s by the weekend with lower rain chances.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.