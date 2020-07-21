Egyptian Health Department reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | July 21, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 4:35 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on July 21.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • a male, under the age of 10
  • a male, in his 30s
  • a male, in his 40s
  • a female, in her 70s

White County

  • a male, in his 30s
  • a male, in his 80s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 60 lab confirmed positives. White County has had a total of 34 lab-confirmed positives, and Gallatin County has a total of 23 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation

