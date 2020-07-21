Egyptian Health Department reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on July 21.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- a male, under the age of 10
- a male, in his 30s
- a male, in his 40s
- a female, in her 70s
White County
- a male, in his 30s
- a male, in his 80s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 60 lab confirmed positives. White County has had a total of 34 lab-confirmed positives, and Gallatin County has a total of 23 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation
