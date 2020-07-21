Carbondale police looking for man in connection to shot fired investigation

Samuel White is wanted in connection to a shot fired investigation in Carbondale. (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
By Amber Ruch | July 21, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 3:37 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection to a shot fired investigation.

At around 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, Carbondale police responded to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane for a report of a shot fired.

Police learned there was a disturbance at a home during a social gathering. While attending the gathering, police say the suspect, 31-year-old Samuel T. White, damaged property and hit two people.

According to police, an unknown man with White fired a single shot into the air.

White and the other suspect left in a vehicle, possibly a white Dodge Caravan.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the gunshot.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of White or with information on the incident is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200.

