Carbondale police looking for man in connection to shot fired investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection to a shot fired investigation.
At around 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, Carbondale police responded to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane for a report of a shot fired.
Police learned there was a disturbance at a home during a social gathering. While attending the gathering, police say the suspect, 31-year-old Samuel T. White, damaged property and hit two people.
According to police, an unknown man with White fired a single shot into the air.
White and the other suspect left in a vehicle, possibly a white Dodge Caravan.
There were no reported injuries as a result of the gunshot.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of White or with information on the incident is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200.
