Bear on quest for love spotted in Northeast Arkansas

IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A lovelorn bear that’s traveled hundreds of miles looking for a mate has made his way to Northeast Arkansas.
Robin Gosha spotted the bear this week near his home in Imboden.
At first, he thought his Lawrence County town had a “new pet.”
But the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission told him this was not just any wandering bear.
Instead, they said he was “Bruno the Bear.”
According to USA Today, the hairy beast has traveled more than 400 miles from his home in Wisconsin looking for his beauty.
He was last spotted near St. Louis, Mo., where he found himself stuck between two major interstates.
Fearing for his safety, officers with the Missouri Department of Conservation tranquilized Bruno and took him to a safer place to continue his quest for love.
