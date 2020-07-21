Be aware of heat-related illnesses with long stretch of hot days

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Summer heat doesn’t appear to be letting up anytime soon and this could have an impact on the body if not careful.
According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Monday, July 20 was the 18th consecutive day of 90º.
While this is not a record for this many days in a row at or above 90, exposure to heat can cause illness and death, especially if you are not used being outside in these conditions.
According to OSHA, heat illnesses include heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat rash.
Heat stroke is the most dangerous of the illnesses. Symptoms include:
- Confusion
- Unable to think clearly
- Pass out
- Collapse
- Seizures (fits)
- No longer sweating
Recognizing symptoms of heat exhaustion is also important. They are as follows:
- Headache, dizziness or fainting
- Weakness and wet skin
- Irritability or confusion
- Thirst, nausea or vomiting
In preventing heat illnesses, OSHA and health experts recommend drinking plenty of water, wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, wearing sunscreen, pacing outdoor activities, take frequent breaks and use a buddy system just in case someone begins to feel ill.
The last time Paducah experienced a long stretch of hot weather was in 2012 with 29 days straight of 90º.
The all-time record for number of consecutive days reaching 90º is 38 days, which was set in 1993.
