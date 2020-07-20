What you need to know July 20

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, July 20.
An isolated shower or storm is possible this morning in southern Illinois and northern portions of southeast Missouri.
Storm and rain chances increase for the rest of the Heartland by the afternoon.
There is a slight risk for a storm to become severe. The main threat from storms will be strong winds, small hail and heavy rain.
High temperatures today will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Rain and storm chances stick around every day this week.
Temps will also be a bit cooler in the low 90s, but high humidity will remain.
- Cape Girardeau police are investigating an early morning incident outside a convenience store.
- U.S. Marshals and the FBI are investigating after an attack at a federal judge’s home in New Jersey. The judge’s son was shot and killed when he answered the door of home.
- A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the killings of three friends who gathered together for some night fishing at a lake in central Florida
- The body of a drowning victim at Lake Wappapello has been recovered and identified.
- The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, out of which 3.7 million are in the United States.
- School districts around the U.S. are grappling with whether to bring students back to classrooms in the fall, and how to keep them and their teachers safe from the coronavirus if they do.
- Today shoppers at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Schnucks, Kohls and Walgreens will be required to wear masks or face coverings.
- The Oran Sesquicentennial Committee of the Optimist Club is ending it’s year-long celebration with the burial of a time capsule.
- A Hardin County, Ky. couple is now on house arrest after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 and decided not to sign documents agreeing to self-quarantine.
- A Las Vegas man is charged with a felony for allegedly persuading a mentally ill, homeless man to perform a stunt that led to his death.
- Twitter says the hack that compromised the accounts of some of its most high-profile users targeted 130 people.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.