Southeast Mo. State unveils ‘Protect the Nest’ fall reopening plan

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University unveiled its fall reopening plan.
The university announced “Protect the Nest” on Monday, July 20. You can click here to read the full plan.
It said it will be preparing to welcome students to the campus for the start of the fall 2020 semester as they return to face-to-face classes.
Face coverings will be required for students, hand sanitizer will be available in departments and offices and students and employees are asked to use disinfectant to help keep spaces clean.
According to the university, chairs are being separated or marked off in classrooms, and some classes are being moved to larger rooms in order to follow social distancing guidelines. Other courses are being shifted to alternate forms of delivery if social distancing is not possible.
Move-in will be held in a drive-thru format August 15-21. In-person classes will begin on Monday, August 24. Classes will be held on Labor Day, Monday, September 7. University offices will be closed.
According to the university, fall break will be eliminated, classes will be held October 8-9.
Events will be smaller. The university said more “grab and go” options will be available in dining facilities, and many communal areas will be closed.
The last day of face-to-face classes will be Tuesday, November 24. Classes will continue remote/online November 30-December 4. They say the remote/online learning plan and expectations will be in the course syllabi.
Online final exams will be December 7-11. The online final exam plan and expectations will also be in the course syllabi.
Most importantly, university leaders said students will be urged to conduct daily symptom checks to ensure they are free of COVID-19 symptoms.
Students preparing for fall 2020 should look at this checklist:
- Residential Students: Sign up for a move-in time. If you are living in student housing, you will need to sign up for a time slot during move-in week. Instructions to select a move-in time will be sent to you before the end of July.
- Pre-order textbooks through Textbook Rental, July 13-31.
- Read the Protect the Nest Return to Campus Plan.
- Two weeks prior to move-in: Begin to isolate yourself from others and monitor your health.
- Avoid all public settings where you cannot maintain 6 feet social distance.
- Bring required supplies:
- Face coverings
- Hand sanitizer
- Thermometer
- Cleaning products to assist with sanitizing and maintaining a clean, sanitized living area
- Update your local address, emergency contact information and phone number if you have not already done so.
More residence hall move-in guidelines include:
- Move-in for all residential students will take place over seven days beginning Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. To allow for social distancing and to help the process move smoothly, students should reserve a date and time to move-in. Specific days are reserved for select groups (i.e., new students, returning students, Greeks, etc.) and can be found in the Residence Life Arrival Guide. Instructions to select a move-in time will be sent to you before the end of July.
- New for Fall 2020: Students can schedule a 30-minute period to drop off items to their rooms during the week of Aug. 3-7. This option is being offered to help reduce the time people will need to move into their room during official move-in days. Students will not be issued keys or permitted to unpack or set up anything during the 30-minute period. Specific information about this process will be sent out soon.
- No arrivals prior to Aug. 15. Due to summer school and camp operations and the preparations needed for the start of the semester, students will not be able to arrive on campus earlier than the beginning of the scheduled move-in process on Saturday, Aug. 15.
A drive-thru check-in process was created. It will be at the Show Me Center. That schedule includes:
- August 15 – Greek, Band, Success @ Southeast Institute, approved students returning for department training
- August 16 – Greek, Band, Success @ Southeast Institute, approved students returning for department training
- August 17 – Returning Southeast students
- August 18 – No move-ins
- August 19 – New and new transfer students
- August 20 – New and new transfer students
- August 21 – Returning Southeast students
Move-in crew volunteers will not be available this year.
