3 small earthquakes recorded in, near the Bootheel

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI and WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Three small earthquakes were recorded in three southern Heartland counties in just a few hours of tremor.
According to the USGS, the first earthquake was a magnitude 1.7, which registered approximately 1.9 miles northwest of Malden in Dunklin County, Missouri at 10:02 p.m. on Sunday, July 19.
A second quake recorded was a magnitude 2.1 in Fulton County, Kentucky at 1:23 a.m. on Monday, June 20. The epicenter of the quake was approximately 8.3 miles east of New Madrid, Mo. and close to Island No. 8.
A third quake was also recorded on Monday. The USGS reports a magnitude 2.1 earthquake was registered nearly 4 miles east of Marston in New Madrid County, Mo. at 2:54 a.m.
There have been no reports of anyone feeling the quakes.
All three are part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.
