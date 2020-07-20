Sikeston Back to School Plan

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
The Sikeston R6 school district has released a reopening plan for the upcoming school year. Complete with a virtual and in person learning option, the district hopes to have a sense of normalcy.
“We will be going back to school regular hours, every day.” Says Communications coordinator Sarah Thompson. This year Sikeston K-12 parents have learning options for their children.
“We have an option where parents can send their students to virtual academy if they do not want to send them to traditional in person school.”
She says the R6 school district has an online learning program called Gateway virtual academy, which started last year.
“And those parents can basically keep their students’ home full-time. And they can learn online by Missouri accredited teachers.”
Students who choose to attend classes on campus will also see a few changes.
“There will be just a lot more cleaning involved in it. Teachers will be required to do a lot more cleaning throughout the day.”
One of the biggest changes this fall in the Sikeston R6 School district, is that students will no longer be taking trips to the cafeteria, to get their meals. Instead, their meals will be delivered right to their individual classrooms.
“Our hope is, throughout the school year if cases go down, we can kind of relax things a little bit to go back to normal lunches and breakfast.
She says the students and their safety is her primary concern.
“We’re just wanting to do the very best for our students. Keep them learning, keep them in a safe and healthy environment while they are learning. And provide our staff with all the necessary tools to teach those students.”
Thompson tells KFVS12 the district has four structured plans in place, if coronavirus cases should appear at the school.
